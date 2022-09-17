With points on offer to the fastest five teams in Formula EWC and Superstock in Bol d’Or qualifying earlier today, this is what’s changed in the FIM Endurance Word Championship for Teams and FIM Endurance World Cup for Teams.

FIM Endurance Word Championship

Ad

Yoshimura SERT Motul’s lead is cutHaving arrived at Circuit Paul Ricard with a 23-point advantage, Yoshimura SERT Motul’s lead over YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC is now 22 points.

FIM EWC The day ahead in the EWC 4 HOURS AGO

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team closes upPrior to the Bol d’Or, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team was 11 points behind fourth-placed TATI Team Beringer Racing. But the gap is down to six points after the Belgian team took five points from qualifying and the French team none.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France 35 points behindBy taking two points from qualifying compared to Yoshimura SERT Motul’s three, F.C.C. TSR Honda France now trails its Japanese rival by 35 points.

Team Moto Ain proves a pointFifth place in the combined qualifying order earned Team Moto Ain a championship point for a new total of 22 points.

FIM Endurance World Cup

Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore (pictured) has a 23-point advantage starting the Bol d’Or after it placed second among the Superstock teams in the combined qualifying results.

Of the other teams in the top 10 prior after two rounds, only National Motos Honda scored in qualifying with the French team now a point behind Team Normandie Moto Sport in seventh.

Wójcik Racing Team’s five points puts it ahead of Team Aviobike and Énergie Endurance into P11. RAC41-Chromeburner and Slider Endurance also scored in qualifying but remain P14 and P15 respectively.

Find out how points are scored in the Bol d’Or by clicking HERE

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Why it’s ‘go hard and fast or go home’ for Team Bolliger Switzerland in EWC 12 HOURS AGO