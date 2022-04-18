Following the thrilling start to the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, see below for a recap of the provisional points standings.

Click HERE to view the provisional EWC standings.

Ad

FIM EWC Steinmayer says Dunlop Superstock Trophy win a “dream” 17 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Race report: Japanese joy made in France as Yoshimura SERT Motul wins EWC 24 Heures Motos 18 HOURS AGO