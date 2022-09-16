This weekend’s 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or marks the deciding round of the FIM Endurance World Championship and here’s how the action can be followed live*.

Live on Eurosport International (Europe, Asia and Oceana) as follows:Live on Eurosport 1 from 14h45-01h25

Live on Eurosport 2 from 06h00-09h20

Live on Eurosport 1 from 09h30-15h30

Full race live on Eurosport Player

Full race live on Eurosport 2 in France

Live and highlights coverage on other broadcasters including:

Austria: Servus TV

Belgium: RTBF auvio

Canada: MotorTrend

France: L’Equipe

Germany: Servus TV

Japan: J SPORTS

Luxembourg: RTL Play

New Zealand: Sky

Slovakia: RTV

Switzerland: Servus TV

USA: MotorTrend

Africa, America, Middle East: Motorsport.tv

Asia: beIN sports

Caribbean: Sports Max

*Check local listings for full details

