This weekend’s 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or marks the deciding round of the FIM Endurance World Championship and here’s how the action can be followed live*.
Live on Eurosport International (Europe, Asia and Oceana) as follows:Live on Eurosport 1 from 14h45-01h25
Live on Eurosport 2 from 06h00-09h20
Live on Eurosport 1 from 09h30-15h30
Full race live on Eurosport Player
Full race live on Eurosport 2 in France
Live and highlights coverage on other broadcasters including:
Austria: Servus TV
Belgium: RTBF auvio
Canada: MotorTrend
France: L’Equipe
Germany: Servus TV
Japan: J SPORTS
Luxembourg: RTL Play
New Zealand: Sky
Slovakia: RTV
Switzerland: Servus TV
USA: MotorTrend
Africa, America, Middle East: Motorsport.tv
Asia: beIN sports
Caribbean: Sports Max
*Check local listings for full details
