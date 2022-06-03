Kevin Manfredi celebrated securing the Dunlop Superstock Trophy and FIM Endurance World Cup pole positions for the 24H SPA EWC Motos by revealing how team-mate Danny Webb’s journey back in time helped him to top spot.

Webb had previous experience of Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps from riding classic bikes in various demonstration and race events at the legendary Belgian track. With no previous knowledge the circuit, even prior to its revamp for the EWC counter, Italian Manfred relied on Webb’s knowledge to acclimatise to the hugely demanding layout.

“Danny helped me a lot with the bike and with the track a lot,” said Manfredi, who will share the Wójcik Racing Team STK 777 Yamaha with Briton Webb and Pole Marek Szkopek. “He knows the track from the classic bike races and this is important for my lap time. I was not on the limit and I don’t close two corners very and maybe it was possible to go a little more fast. Now I just hope for the best result for the team, but it’s a new race for all the teams and maybe this is the biggest challenge because anything can happen.”

BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, featuring Belgian Loris Cresson, was second in the closely matched Superstock category followed by National Motos Honda, Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore and Team LH Racing.

