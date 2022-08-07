Team HRC with Takumi Takahashi led the morning Warm Up for the 43rd running of the Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours, third round of the FIM Endurance World Championship, posting a 2m07.957s aboard the Bridgetone-tyred #33 Team HRC CBR1000RR-RSP whilst Niccolò Canepa led the way for the season-contenders with a 2m08.861s on the similarly-shod YART - Yamaha Official Team EWC YZF-R1 with a 2m08.861s.
Race day morning dawned humid but dry with a slowly lightening sky. The Suzuka track surface offered damp patches as the teams and riders ran through their morning programmes in a straightforward session ahead of today's race start at 11:30 local time.
The #1 Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki GSX-R1000R with Zazuki Watanabe on board was the next quickest of the EWC season teams, with a 2m09.375s from his Bridgestones, placing fifth overall and just behind the #10 Kawasaki Racing Team Suzuka 8H ZX=10R.
The #5 FCC TSR Honda France CBR1000RR-R Fireblade placed ninth overall, whilst the #11 Webike SRC Kawasaki France ZX-10RR was 15th with a 2m11.688s. The #37 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM M1000RR had a slower start to the day with a 2m12.572s best, placing them 19th in the overall standings. The #88 Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA CBR1000RR-R was one of four bikes not to take to the track before the race.
Full times from all sessions can be seen here
