After their 3rd-place finish at the Superstock at the 12 Hours of Estoril, Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore are moving up a gear. At the Bol d’Or, Hugo Clère will be partnered by the Belgian rider Bastien Mackels and by the Frenchman Axel Maurin.

After having to withdraw following a collision early on in the race at the 24 Heures Motos, Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore set things right in Portugal by climbing onto the third step of the Superstock podium.

At the Bol d’Or, the independent French team made up of career and volunteer firefighters are moving up a gear. Hugo Clère remains the mainstay of the rider line-up of the red Yamaha R1 #18. In mid-September he will be joined by two sprint racing and endurance specialists on the Paul Ricard circuit.

Awaited since the beginning of the FIM EWC season but held up due to changes to the IDM calendar, the Belgian rider Bastien Mackels will be in the saddle of the Yamaha #18 in September. A leading player in the German IDM Superbike championship, he was the 2018 IDM Superbike runner-up and is currently 3rd in the provisional standings.

Mackels is also a seasoned Endurance rider. Since 2009, he has made some noteworthy appearances in the championship. He contributed to the victory of Yamaha Viltaïs Expériences in the 2017 FIM Superstock World Cup together with the Frenchman Axel Maurin.

Maurin is returning to Endurance and will also be riding the Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore Yamaha. He was the 2019 France Superbike runner-up.

Johan Nigon, who was a permanent rider at the beginning of the season, will be the back-up rider for Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore at the Bol d’Or.

