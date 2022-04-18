Maco Racing Team is the winner of the Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy following the squad’s heroic efforts during the 24 Heures Motos last weekend.

The Slovakian outfit had been due to contest the FIM Endurance World Championship season opener with a three-rider line-up consisting of Hungarian Richárd Bódis, Frenchman Enzo Boulom and Australian Anthony West.

But with Bódis a non-starter, it was left to Boulom and West to tackle the Le Mans event as a two-rider line-up only, an enormous physical and mental challenge for the pair to overcome.

Afterwards, Maco Racing Team said the reward recognised its “bravery with only two riders,” adding: “They resisted the doubts and they never gave up”.

The Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy is awarded at rounds of the FIM Endurance World Championship to honour the memory of the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team rider from France, who lost his life in a testing accident in 2017.

He remains one of the EWC’s most successful riders having been part of an FIM Endurance World Championship title-winning team five times. He also won the 24 Heures Motos and Bol d’Or twice.

Delhalle’s widow and two children were present at Le Mans to make the presentation to Maco Racing Team.

