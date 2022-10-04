By completing the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or last month, Team Aviobike ensured it achieved a 100 per cent finishing record in the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

The Italian squad took the chequered flag in April’s 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in 18th position among the Superstock category contenders. It then placed seventh in class in the 24H SPA EWC Motos at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in June. Its 14th place finish in the Bol d’Or completed the sequence despite delays caused by a transmission failure and an electronic issue.

At Circuit Paul Ricard, Swiss team regular Yves Lindegger was joined on Team Aviobike’s #101 Yamaha by French racers Mickaël Giron and Ludovic Hauser, while Team Manager and regular rider Giovanni Baggi switched to the reserve rider role.

“Every time our team does a 24-hour race I think, ‘damn it, I remembered they are hard, but not that much’. Then when we get to the end and see the chequered flag it’s really rewarding. And this year we finished three 24 hours out of three. This is certainly the greatest satisfaction, it means that the team has always worked hard putting a competitive and reliable bike on the track. I am really proud of all the guys who have confirmed their great skills in completing a very complicated job. Without them all this could not have happened. Thanks also to all the sponsors who continue to support us despite everything that is happening, we hope to have made them live some good emotions with these races. Finally, thanks also to all the riders who raced with our team.”

