Mathieu Gines is all set for a super-sub role in this season’s FIM Endurance World Championship – and hopes his 24-hour dream will come true in the process.

The former FIM EWC champion and triple French Superbike title winner has joined forces with Wójcik Racing Team for the 24 Heures Motos and Bol d’Or, two day and night and night races he’s yet to win.



He’s set to join Christoffer Bergman in deputising for Randy Krummenacher and Dan Linfoot on the Polish squad’s Formula EWC #77 Yamaha R1, which will also be ridden by Sheridan Morais as its blue rider. Krummenacher and Linfoot have clashing commitments and are unable to take part in the French 24-hour classics.



“I’m really happy to be joining the Wójcik Racing Team for my two home races at Le Mans and Paul Ricard,” said Gines, 33. “I really believe in the team and my team-mates, having watched them closely last year and being very impressed with their level of professionalism. I’m also very happy to race in FIM EWC onboard the Yamaha R1 again. I’m very motivated and will give my all. I’ve won some eight-hour FIM EWC races but not a 24-hour one, with my best results in both Le Mans and the Bol d’Or being a second place. My dream is to go one better.”



Team Principal Grzegorz Wójcik added: “Mathieu is a rider from the very top, as confirmed by his FIM Endurance World Championship title. While our line-up has been confirmed for a while now, our riders also have other commitments and that creates an opportunity for Mathieu to join us for the two legendary races as a strong pillar of the team for what will be his two home rounds. I know it’s his dream to win a 24-hour race, but while it won’t be easy looking at the depth of this year’s grid, the whole team is also aiming to challenge for the podiums.”



Marek Szkopek, Kevin Manfredi and Danny Webb will share Wójcik Racing Team’s PKN ORLEN-supported, no. 777 Superstock entry. Balint Kovacs will continue as reserve rider.

