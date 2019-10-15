James Westmoreland: An endurance racing enthusiast

A recent recruit by the French team Motors Events, the British rider James Westmoreland has become an endurance enthusiast after a couple of races. Having debuted with a win in the Superstock class at the 24 Heures Motos, he recently scored another Superstock podium finish at the Bol d’Or.

7th overall and Superstock winner at the 2019 24 Heures Motos, James Westmoreland once again stood on the podium with Motor Events after a third-place finish in the Superstock class at the Bol d’Or. Westmoreland, a leading contender in the British Supersport Championship, thoroughly enjoyed the Bol d’Or this past September. It was his second time racing in the FIM Endurance World Championship with Motors Events.

“Starting the race is always a pleasure and I was able to start again like Le Mans and make some positions on the first lap which I was happy about. Restarting the race again at 6am was another good feeling. Also my first EWC double stint on Sunday morning was memorable and I was pleased to have done it. I’ve been very lucky to stand on the podium twice with Motors Events. Le Mans was magical and the Bol d’Or also very good in my first endurance races. For me the rain was not so much of a problem coming from the UK. I feel like it affects us less and we can manage the situation a little better. I feel I’m understanding Endurance well but I still have lots to learn to be complete in this new discipline. I am very happy riding for Motors Events. The next step is to fight for the EWC stock title this season and gain more experience to reach the top in this championship.”

