The factory BMW team have partnered Javier Forés with Markus Reiterberger and Ilya Mikhalchik in a bid to lift the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship title. Kenny Foray will shore up the team as backup rider.

BMW have revealed their line-up for the race for the 2021 FIM EWC title.

The factory team managed by Werner Daemen have announced the arrival of Spanish rider Javier ‘Xavi’ Forés. He will ride the BMW S 1000 RR together with Germany’s Markus Reiterberger and Ukrainian rider Ilya Mikhalchik. Frenchman Kenny Foray, a rider for the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team created last season, will be their seasoned backup rider.

35-year-old Javier Forés has caught the eye in the Superbike world championship in particular. He made his debut in GP125 and went on to race in Moto2 and MotoGP.

Forés also has experience in the FIM EWC. He finished 2nd in the 2009 Bol d’Or with the factory Kawasaki team and took 13th place in the 2019 Suzuka 8 Hours with Musashi Harc Pro Honda.

Javier Forés, Markus Reiterberger and Ilya Mikhalchik make un an impressive trio, well able to go after the win this season.

