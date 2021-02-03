JMA Motos Action Bike are modest, but clearly ambitious for 2021. Says Jean-Marc Adam: “First of all we’re going to try to stay in the Top 5. We’re making progress but so is the competition. Our big strength is that we’ve had the same technical crew for the past three years. They’re volunteers but they’re very keen, and each one of them knows his job. We need to work on the setup and fuel consumption because we’re completing one or two laps fewer than our rivals per stint. We also need to improve our riders’ entry into the track and consistency during handovers.”