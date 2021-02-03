Created in 2017, JMA Motos Action Bike have progressed each season. The French privateer team competing in the Superstock class are working to enter the Top 3 in the FIM Endurance World Cup.
Since making their debut three years ago, JMA Motos Action Bike have steadily climbed the rungs in the World Superstock rankings.
Having finished 24th in their first season and 11th in the 2018-2019 FIM EWC, the team created by Jean-Marc Adam reached 5th place in the FIM Endurance World Cup last year.
JMA Motos Action Bike are modest, but clearly ambitious for 2021. Says Jean-Marc Adam: “First of all we’re going to try to stay in the Top 5. We’re making progress but so is the competition. Our big strength is that we’ve had the same technical crew for the past three years. They’re volunteers but they’re very keen, and each one of them knows his job. We need to work on the setup and fuel consumption because we’re completing one or two laps fewer than our rivals per stint. We also need to improve our riders’ entry into the track and consistency during handovers.”
Julien Bonnet, Maxime Cudeville and Cyril Carrillo will be riding JMA Motos Action Bike’s Suzuki #34 equipped with Dunlop tyres.
