Leon Haslam was the quickest rider in a Free Practice Two session which was interrupted by three red flags at Suzuka for the third round of the FIM Endurance World Championship, the Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours.

Haslam posted a 2m06.726s on the #10 Kawasaki Racing Team Suzuka 8H ZX-10R early in the session before the first red flag which came after 6 minutes when the #38 K’s Racing Works Superstock rider Yoshinori Yamauchi had an off at T1. Whilst the rider was declared OK, the barriers required review which caused the first red flag.With 20 minutes left in the session, bikes were back on track but immediately the home favourite #33 Team HRC CBR1000RR-RSP come together with the #89 CLUBNEXT & HondaDream TAKASAKI entry. The #33 continued, the #89 was pushed away with only pride hurt.The #10, now with Jonathan Rea on board, was pushing hard again, setting two fast sectors but getting caught out by the grip provided by the soft Bridgestone tyres and making a mistake at T12. Whilst rider and bike were fine, again the barrier protection needed checking, so another red flag period ensured.With nine minutes left showing, practice resumed, but the red flags were soon back out, after Gino Rea had an off at T16 on the FCC TSR CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. Rea required treatment at the track before being transported by helicopter to hospital and the session was ended.