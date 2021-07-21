The Kawasaki factory is the first to confirm its three-rider line-up for the Suzuka 8 Hours. Jonathan Rea, Alex Lowes and Lucas Mahias will be in the saddle. The 2021 edition – the finale of the FIM EWC season – will take place in Japan on Sunday 7 November.

The winner of the 2019 Suzuka 8 Hours, Kawasaki Racing Team are gearing up for another win in 2021 with an outstanding trio comprising three of their riders in the Superbike world championship. All three also have solid experience in Endurance.

British rider Jonathan Rea, a six-time Superbike world champion, has won the Suzuka 8 Hours twice, in 2012 with F.C.C. TSR and in 2019, the last edition, with Kawasaki Racing Team.

FIM EWC Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar top the 2021 FIM EWC YESTERDAY AT 17:24

Rea’s fellow Briton and teammate in World Superbike this season, Alex Lowes, has won the Suzuka 8 Hours thrice with Yamaha Factory from 2016 to 2018. In 2019, he finished second at Suzuka just behind Jonathan Rea’s victorious Kawasaki.

The Frenchman Lucas Mahias is the third member of the KRT trio. The 2017 Supersport world champion and FIM Endurance world champion in 2016, Mahias is competing in World Superbike this season with the Puccetti Racing team.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Morgan Berchet awarded Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy at Estoril 19/07/2021 AT 08:01