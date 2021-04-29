Kazuki Watanabe, the backup rider for the new Franco-Japanese Suzuki team Yoshimura SERT Motul, crashed this past weekend during the second round of the Japanese Superbike championship.

Following the crash during free practice for the All Japan JSB championship at Suzuka, Kazuki Watanabe had to withdraw from the race. He suffered a concussion and fractured a hand. Yoshimura SERT Motul have announced that the Japanese rider should be able to fulfil his role as backup rider at the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans on 12 and 13 June.

“We were very disappointed to cancel our participation in the Suzuka race,” says Yoshimura SERT Motul team director Yohei Kato, “particularly as we felt we had a chance for good results. Kazuki was fast and highly motivated, and it was looking to be a great opportunity to obtain data for the EWC Suzuka 8 Hours later in the season. Now the most important thing is for Kazuki to recover quickly and for him to return to action soon.”

