Kenny Foray: A positive Bol d’Or

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team made an eye-catching debut in the FIM Endurance World Championship. The new factory team on the 2019 S 1000 RR made it to the podium of the 2019 Bol d’Or with riders Ilya Mykhalchyk, Julian Puffe and Kenny Foray.

The new BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team finished 3rd at the 2019 Bol d’Or, with Ukrainian rider Ilya Mykhalchyk posting the fastest lap of the race, a 1:55.537, and Frenchman Kenny Foray setting the fastest speed: 332.3 km/h on the Mistral straight at the Paul Ricard circuit.

The French rider reflects on the first race of the new BMW factory team managed by Belgian Werner Daemen’s. “It’s hard to single out one great moment; what I recall is a positive race overall. For a new bike and a new team, a third-place finish was quite an unhoped-for result in a first race. It’s worth remembering that we took third place on a technicality, and that three of the favourites dropped out simultaneously, which made things easier for us. As for the race itself, it was pretty chaotic and frustrating when the race was stopped because of the weather conditions (but that’s normal), even more so towards the end of the race when we couldn’t get to 100% of our ability to defend because of a slight power deficit. There’s nothing better than a straightforward podium at the Bol d’Or. It was hard to accept in the heat of the moment, but with hindsight it’s positive and very encouraging, since it helped us to get a good start to the championship, to be well placed in the standings for the races to come, and to gain some experience.”

