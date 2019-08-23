The new factory-backed BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team’s arrival in the 2019-2020 FIM Endurance World Championship redraws the battle lines.

BMW Motorrad are officially returning to the endurance world championship with BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. The new team are fully factory-supported by the German brand and managed by Werner Daemen. They will make their debut on the track at the Bol d’Or with the new BMW S 1000 RR 2019 on which Werner Daemen performs brilliantly in the German IDM Superbike championship together with Ukrainian rider Ilya Mikhalchik and fellow German Julian Puffe.

Kenny Foray joins BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team

Both the aforementioned riders will be in the saddle of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team at the Bol d’Or, the opening round of the 2019-2020 FIM EWC, with an experienced teammate.

The new BMW endurance racing team have recruited the Frenchman Kenny Foray, who has been riding for ERC Endurance for the past two years.

The factory BMW will be worth watching closely at the Bol d’Or tests in early September at the Le Castellet circuit.

L’article Kenny Foray joins BMW Motorrad est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com