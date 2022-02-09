The 45th 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans will host the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship in April. Here’s a refresher of the key dates.

7 March:Last chance for teams to enter



29-30 March:Official test



12 April:Private testing



14-15 April:Free practice, night practice, qualifying



16-17 April:24 Heures Motos from 15h00 CET



Click Last chance for teams to enterOfficial testPrivate testingFree practice, night practice, qualifying24 Heures Motos from 15h00 CETClick HERE for more event information including ticket details.

Ad

FIM EWC Falcon’s EWC four revealed 07/02/2022 AT 05:00

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Beautiful but tough: EWC champion Simeon’s verdict on home track Spa 05/02/2022 AT 05:08