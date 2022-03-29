A number of riders and teams are stepping up their preparations for the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship at Le Mans this week as the final countdown to the new season begins.

The French track, venue of the season-opening 24 Heures Motos next month (14-17 April), is hosting the event’s traditional pre-test from today (Tuesday) until tomorrow.



Taking place behind closed doors, the test will allow the various EWC glory chasers to work on set-up, hone new development parts and, in some cases, give riders the opportunity to adapt to their new-for-2022 teams and bikes.



Follow the FIM EWC’s social media channels for updates during the two days of testing.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

