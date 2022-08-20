FIM Superbike World Championship star Iker Lecuona is keen on a return to the Suzuka 8 Hours following his debut FIM Endurance World Championship victory at the legendary Japanese track earlier this month.

Spaniard Lecuona partnered joined forces with home-based riders Tetsuta Nagashima and Takumi Takahashi to win the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race for Team HRC aboard a Honda CB R1000 RR-RSP.

Following his success, Lecuona said: “I am really, really, really happy to win my first Suzuka 8 Hours. It felt amazing when Nagashima was met by the chequered flag. The bike developed by Honda and Nagashima was superb, and I managed to bring out the performance of the bike. I was worried when the safety car entered the track that I would lose the gap our other two riders had built up, but we got through fine. I am grateful to the best team and my team-mates. If I have the opportunity next year, I’d like to be back at Suzuka.”

Up next on the EWC schedule is the 100th anniversary Bol d’Or, which takes place at Circuit Paul Ricard in France from 15-18 September.

