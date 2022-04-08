Viewers of French channel L’Équipe will get to watch live coverage and highlights of all rounds of the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2022.

Featuring thrilling day and night motorcycle racing at iconic tracks such as Le Mans, Spa-Francorchamps, Suzuka and Paul Ricard, the EWC is the ultimate high-speed test of rider and machine.

Confirmation that the L'Équipe channel will continue its long-standing commitment to the EWC follows the extension of an existing agreement between EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events for another three seasons, starting with next week’s 24 Heures Motos (16-17 April).

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, said: “This is great news not just for the EWC and all its stakeholders but also for the fans of endurance racing and motorsport in general that we can count on L'Équipe as one of our valued broadcasters for another three years. L'Équipe’s quality free-to-air coverage covers the key segments of the race and is therefore the perfect complement to the exhaustive coverage on Eurosport France. It also blends on-track action with expert opinion from a channel dedicated to endurance racing. With three day and night races on the calendar this season, we are delighted L'Équipe will be part of an ever-expanding roster of broadcast partners from across the globe.”

Jérôme Saporito, Head of la chaine L'Équipe, said: “It is with great pleasure that L'Équipe renews the TV rights of FIM Endurance World Championship motorcycle racing. It is in the DNA of the channel to offer ever more iconic events of French and world sport. With the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans and the Bol d'Or at Le Castellet, this promise is perfectly fulfilled. The images of riders running towards their motorcycles is legendary and has always made two-wheel enthusiasts dream. It is in this spirit that we will continue this partnership. The channel is thus continuing its policy of promoting motorsports with car endurance and motorcycle endurance.”

L'Équipe’s coverage of the EWC is fronted by ex-rider Christian Lavieille, who won the FIM Endurance World Championship in 1998 and is a three-time winner of the EWC-counting Bol d’Or. Lavieille will be part of a six-strong team from la chaine L'Équipe at the 45th edition of the 24 Heures Motos next week.

Thirteen current or former winners of the FIM EWC are set to take part in the season opener, while six manufacturers and three tyre brands will be represented. The final EWC race of 2021 was decided by 0.070 seconds.

A complete overview of EWC coverage for 2022, including details of the non-stop broadcasting on the Discovery Sports platform, Eurosport in France, will be released next week.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

