Team Aviobike will make its Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps debut with a tweaked rider line-up for round two of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

The Italian squad has recruited Yves Lindegger, the Swiss Superbike runner-up and a rider with considerable experience competing on Yamahas, to partner Austrian Patrick Dangl and Italian Anthony Groppi. Lindegger replaces Gerold Gesslbauer, who is not racing for personal reasons. Team Manager Giovanni Baggi, meanwhile, will continue in his dual role as reserve rider.

“This circuit is simply wonderful: long, technical, with many slopes,” said Baggi. “It will be a very long and very difficult race, also because we are making our debut on this track. We are happy to be here and we will try to make our fans and sponsors live this experience through our Instagram account @aviobikeofficial.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

