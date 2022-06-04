Yoshimura SERT Motul’s bid to win the 24H SPA EWC Motos has suffered a huge setback after Sylvain Guintoli pitted from the lead shortly after the 10-hour mark.

The 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship winning team had been in front but was still in its pit box at 23h15.

“I am not so sure but it didn’t sound too good so we’re looking into it now,” Guintoli said on Eurosport’s live coverage of the event. “Unfortunately we lost quite a lot of time. We were looking good and in control. Hopefully we can fix that as soon as possible and get going but it’s not great news for us. We’ll just try to fix it and get going.”

Yoshimura SERT Motul’s delay means F.C.C. TSR Honda France now leads ahead of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team.

