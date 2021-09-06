Louis Rossi, who was injured during tests for the Bol d’Or in Le Castellet, will not be available for the rest of the 2021 FIM EWC season. The Italian rider Lorenzo Zanetti will take his place in the saddle of ERC Endurance-Ducati‘s Panigale V4R.

Lorenzo Zanetti, a test rider for Ducati Corse, will ride the factory Ducati team’s Panigale V4R at the Bol d’Or and the final of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship at Most in the Czech Republic.

Following his crash during private tests for the Bol d’Or last week, Louis Rossi has had to throw in the towel for the rest of the season. All of us here at Eurosport Events wish him a speedy recovery.

Lorenzo Zanetti knows the Panigale inside out. He has taken part in the development of the V4R in Superbike as well as Endurance. He made his debut in the Italian CIV 120 championship in the early 2000s and then moved into the GP125 world championship. He later shone in the Supersport world championship (he was 3rd in 2015), then returned to the CIV Superbike where he helped develop the Panigale. He placed third in 2018 and 2019 in the Italian championship and is currently second in the 2021 VIC Superbike provisional standings.

Zanetti’s only experience in Endurance dates to 2014. He rode the F.C.C. TSR Honda at the Suzuka 8 Hours with Kosuke Akiyoshi and Jonathan Rea. The team qualified in 3rd place but finished 40th after Akiyoshi crashed.

