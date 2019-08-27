Loris Baz at the Bol d’Or with YART Yamaha

Loris Baz is to ride the Yamaha #7 with Marvin Fritz and Niccolò Canepa at the Bol d’Or, the opening round of the 2019-2020 FIM EWC season on the Paul Ricard Circuit on 21 and 22 September. He is standing in for Broc Parkes, who is competing in the ARRC in Sepang.

Loris Baz will return to the Endurance Championship with YART Yamaha. The French MotoGP and FIM Superbike World Championship rider’s track record already includes a Bol d’Or win in 2013 with Team SRC Kawasaki and a third-place finish at the 2011 24 Heures Motos with YART Yamaha.

The Austrian team will therefore have a top-notch recruit replacing Broc Parkes at the Bol d’Or. The Australian rider, who is currently the Asia Road Racing Championship standings topper, will be defending his position as leader the same weekend in the second-last race of the ARRC on the Sepang International Circuit.

