Louis Rossi joins Team ERC Endurance

Louis Rossi will be in the saddle of Team ERC Endurance’s BMW starting from the Bol d’Or, the opening round of the 2019-2020 FIM EWC season on 21 and 22 September.

After two seasons with Junior Team LMS Suzuki, Louis Rossi is switching teams. The French rider will now be riding Team ERC Endurance’s BMW #6. Louis Rossi will team up with Julien Da Costa and Mathieu Gines, who have been riding for the German team since last season.

Louis Rossi takes over from Kenny Foray following the latter’s recruitment by BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, a new factory-backed team in the FIM Endurance World Championship.

