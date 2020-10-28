The championship’s Polish teams have been particularly successful this season. LRP Poland achieved their best result since joining the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2016. Team founder and rider Bartlomiej Lewandowski’s black and yellow BMW finished in the points in the EWC class in all four races this season. LRP Poland sped up their progress in the latter half of the season, finishing 14th at the 24 Heures Motos with Kamil Krzemień, Dominik Vincon and Bartlomiej Lewandowski in the saddle, and 9th at the 12 Hours of Estoril with Philipp Steinmayr standing in for Dominik Vincon. Jan Bühn and Marc Neumann rode the BMW #90 at the start of the season.

“We are delighted to have completed such a solid season,” says Bartlomiej Lewandowski. “It's been a strong team effort starting from the Bol d'Or last year all the way to Estoril. Last season we finished all the races. This year we scored points in all of them and were inside the Top 10 both in Le Mans and Estoril, battling it out with some really legendary teams, which is a fantastic reward for our efforts. I really believe we can take yet another step in the upcoming season. To finish the championship as the highest ranked Pole ever, in a series full of young, fast and hungry riders – like Kamil who joined us at the beginning of this year - is a massive reward for me personally as well. We'll do our best to keep the momentum for 2021, but for now I'd really like to thank the entire team, our riders, partners and especially the fans!”