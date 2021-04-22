LRP Poland – FIM Endurance World Championship contenders since 2016 – had their best season last year. The BMW-mounted Polish team were 10th in the world standings, and are heading into 2021 with high aspirations.

LRP Poland, the team manged by Bartlomiej Lewandowski, had a fine run in the 2020 season, finishing 14th at the 24 Heures Motos and 9th at the 12 Hours of Estoril. The independent Polish team are looking to move further up the Top 10 this year.

To achieve this goal, Bartlomiej Lewandowski, who also rides for LRP Poland, will be re-joined by the young Polish champion Kamil Krzemień and German rider Dominik Vincon. The three of them pulled off a finish within the Top 15 at the 2020 24 Heures Motos. The trio will be riding a Pirelli-shod 2021 BMW S1000RR.

“2021 means a brand-new chapter for us,” says Bartlomiej Lewandowski. “We have a new bike, a new livery and ever-closer support from BMW, but also the same proven squad and high aspirations. We want to take that next step towards the FIM EWC podium.”

Bartlomiej Lewandowski and Kamil Krzemień are also flying the LRP Poland colours in the German IDM Superbike championship this season.

