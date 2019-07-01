Lucy Glöckner, queen of Pikes Peak

Team GERT56’s German rider made a splash at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, finishing second of 27 motorcycle entries and outright winner in her class.

Lucy Glöckner, the only woman on a motorcycle at the start line of the spectacular hill race (run over a 20-km track with nearly 160 turns, rising to an altitude of more than 2,000 metres) in Colorado in the U.S. on 30 June, won the Exhibition Powersport class by clocking the second–fastest time in the motorcycle category.

A standout rider for team GERT56 in the FIM Endurance World Championship, Lucy Glöckner loves challenges. Armed with her BMW S1000R specially fitted with high and wide handlebars, Lucy also came in under the 10-minute mark, completing the climb in a time of 9:58.878.

It was a big improvement over last year when, as a first-time participant, Lucy Glöckner finished 5th with a time of 10:21.932.

Sadly, the 2019 edition was marked by the death of one of the greatest riders of this event, Carlin Dunne, who crashed on Sunday shortly before the finish line.

