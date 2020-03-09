Machines homologated for 2020

The FIM has released its listing of homologated motorcycles permitted to participate in the FIM Championships in 2020.

Each season, the FIM (International Motorcycling Federation) updates its listing of homologated motorcycles in the FIM Superbike, Supersport and Endurance World Championships. The listing can be updated in the course of the season.



The following is the listing of the motorcycles homologated to participate in the FIM Endurance World Championship races in 2020 (Formula EWC & Superstock).

