Florian Marino is ready for the wind when Circuit Paul Ricard hosts the FIM Endurance World Championship title decider next week.

The Webike SRC Kawasaki France racer has been speaking about the challenge of racing at the southern French track, which is preparing to host the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or from 15-18 September.

“This race is more tough for the bikes because we have such a long straight with full throttle, which is obviously not the best for the engine for 24 hours,” Marino said. “After that it’s not such a difficult track, it’s a pretty flowing track but you need good references on the track to understand where to brake and also understand the mistral, as we say in France, the wind, which can adjust the braking points. If it’s dry we can manage but you need to understand how the wind can help you in some way and understand when you have to be careful and this is down to experience.

“I feel ready for the race but I will do some extra work in the gym to strengthen my neck because you can feel more tension on the neck with the long straight and the wind. But it’s quite a fun track with a lot of places to overtake which is good for the race.”

Marino will be partnered by Randy de Puniet and former Bol d’Or winner Étienne Masson on the #11 Kawasaki ZX-10R.

