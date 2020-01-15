Mathieu Gines joins VRD Igol Pierret Experiences

Mathieu Gines has joined VRD Igol Pierret Experiences. The team has recruited the French rider, winner of the 2014 FIM EWC title, to replace Xavier Simeon, recently signed by Suzuki Endurance Racing Team.

After Belgian rider Xavier Siméon announced that he would be leaving to join Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, VRD Igol Pierret Experiences had to find a rider capable of shoring up Florian Alt and Florian Marino in the saddle of the Yamaha #333.

The French team, which has official support from Yamaha Motor Europe, won the 2016-2017 FIM Superstock Endurance World Cup. After a move up to the EWC class last season and a 5th-place finish in the 2019 Bol d’Or, VRD Igol Pierret Experiences are now targeting the podium.

2019 France Superbike champion and winner of Germany’s IDM Superstock 1000 championship in 2015, Mathieu Gines is also a seasoned endurance racer with the 2011 FIM Endurance World Cup win and 2014 FIM EWC crown to his credit.

“VRD are progressing fast,” says Mathieu Gines. “They’re a serious and structured team. They’ve done some great things. I can bring them my desire to win a 24-hour race and the experience I’ve gained racing with different teams, but I stand to learn from their very cohesive set-up. I’m happy to be back with a team who really get the spirit of endurance racing and are really keen to win.”

Mathieu Gines’s career trajectory matches the expectations of Yannick Lucot, the team manager of VRD Igol Pierret Experiences. “Mathieu has an impressive track record. He has a lot of experience and a strong desire to win. He is joining a team that’s built to last. Xavier Simeon’s departure took us by surprise. It’s only natural he was thrilled to have an offer from SERT, and we’re proud to have contributed to his training.”

