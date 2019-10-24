Mike di Meglio keen to return to Sepang

The FIM Endurance World Championship will be heading to Malaysia for the first time in two months’ time. Several riders are eager to return to action, and Mike di Meglio in particular is keen to be back on the Sepang International Circuit.

The 8 Hours of Sepang on 14 December will be a big first for the FIM EWC, but some of the former MotoGP riders, like Mike di Meglio, are already familiar with the Sepang track.

The F.C.C. TSR Honda France rider, who was leading the Bol d’Or when he was halted by engine failure 6 hours from the finish line, is looking for revenge.

“I’m familiar with the Sepang circuit, I had 13 years of racing in the world championship there in the 125cc, 250cc, Moto2 and MotoGP classes until 2015. It’s great we’re doing a winter round, especially on a track like Sepang! I can’t wait to get there, mainly to try and make up our points deficit after being forced to retire from the Bol d’Or.”

