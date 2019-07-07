Mike Di Meglio on the MotoE podium

The F.C.C. TSR Honda France finished 3rd in the first-ever MotoE race, which was held on the Sachsenring circuit on Sunday.

Mike Di Meglio once again proved that he is the FIM EWC rider who feels most comfortable on the Energica electric motorcycles used in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup. The F.C.C. TSR Honda France rider, who competed together with five other FIM EWC riders in the Sachsenring race, was battling for the win when the red flag was waved to cut short the race after five laps instead of seven following a crash.

Mike Di Meglio finished 3rd in this very first MotoE race behind polesitter Niki Tuuli and Bradley Smith.

Xavier Siméon (who rides for VRD Igol Pierret Expériences in the FIM EWC) finished 7th, Niccolò Canepa (YART Yamaha) 12th, Kenny Foray (Team ERC-BMW Motorrad Endurance) 14th, Josh Hook (F.C.C. TSR Honda France) 15th and Randy de Puniet (Honda Endurance Racing) 17th.

Mike Di Meglio, Josh Hook and Niccolò Canepa will be in Japan in a few days’ time for the official Suzuka 8 Hours tests.

