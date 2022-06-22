Team Bolliger Switzerland continued its 41st season in the FIM Endurance World Championship with a top 10 finish and 21 points at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps earlier this month.

The Kawasaki-powered squad placed eighth among the Formula EWC contenders in ninth overall after a strong performance by riders Jan Bühn (Germany), Jesper Pellijeff (Sweden) and Nico Thöni (Austria).

And following the action-packed 24H SPA EWC Motos, Team Manager Kevin Bollger reflected on his squad’s outing at the iconic Belgian venue.

“The first 20 hours went well for us with the exception of a few technical problems and even the rain which started to drizzle in the morning did not affect us,” Bolliger said. “Our three riders all did good and consistent lap times and the most important thing, while several riders crashed one after the other, they brought our bike home safely and without crashing.

“When three hours before the end of the race the engine of another bike blew up and spread oil over half the track, the race had to be interrupted for about two and a half hours to make the track raceable again. At this time we were on P9, about one second behind P8. When the race was restarted at 12h40, Nico Thöni, who feels very comfortable in the rain, started again with the clear goal to overtake the bike in front of us and to finish in eighth place, which he did in the three remaining laps.

“After we could celebrate success in Le Mans we could celebrate the next success on this legendary race track here in Spa. With eighth place we can take home a total of 21 valuable points and are on a good course in the EWC.”

