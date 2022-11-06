While Gino Rea continues his recovery from serious injuries sustained in a practice crash for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race in August more funding is needed to help Gino Rea’s neuro-rehabilitation treatment.

The FIM Endurance World Championship star was in his first season riding for F.C.C. TSR Honda France and had impressed with podiums in the 24 Heures Motos and the 24H SPA EWC Motos, where his ride to clinch third place in wet conditions is already the stuff of EWC legend.

Ad

However, his crash in Japan left him with serious head injuries and in need of extensive and costly treatment.

FIM EWC EWC 2023 calendar refresher YESTERDAY AT 23:12

While more than £84,950 has been raised through a GoFundMe appeal, it’s still significantly short of the £125,000 target set by his family. Therefore, more donations are needed as soon as possible.

Follow this link for more information and to donate:

#KeepFightingGino

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC EWC ace Guintoli swaps two wheels for four… and wins! 03/11/2022 AT 14:06