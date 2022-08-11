The results of the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race remain provisional while technical checks are carried out.

At the completion of the third round of the FIM Endurance World Championship on Sunday, the bikes of the top 10 classified finishers were subjected to the usual rigorous checking process.

As part of this process, certain components were despatched to the headquarters of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) to be compared with the reference parts homologated by the sport’s governing body.

Until all parts have been checked, the results of the Japanese event will remain provisional. Only when the final results are published will the championship standings be updated.

