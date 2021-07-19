The Tati Team Beringer Racing rider won the award for his act of solidarity towards Xavier Simeon, the Yoshimura SERT Motul rider, after they collided during the race. Xavier Simeon made sure to personally hand the Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy to Morgan Berchet.

Several incidents had already taken place at the 12 Hours of Estoril when a spectacular collision occurred halfway through the race between Tati Team Beringer Racing and Yoshimura SERT Motul’s Suzuki.

In the saddle of Tati Team Beringer Racing’s Kawasaki in 4th place, Morgan Berchet was closing in on a rider who was lagging behind. The factory Suzuki was 5th in the middle of a climb back up after a crash a few hours earlier. Taken by surprise while braking behind the Tati Team Beringer Racing bike and a slower machine, Xavier Simeon was unable to avoid Morgan Berchet’s rear wheel.

Both riders hit the ground in the resulting spectacular crash, and Xavier Simeon in particular was groggy. Despite Tati Team Beringer Racing standing to lose out on their 4th place and the mistake made by the Suzuki rider, Morgan Berchet immediately ran to succour Xavier Simeon on the side of the track.

The act of solidarity between riders was rewarded by Xavier Simeon himself. He handed the Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy to Morgan Berchet on the podium of the 12 Hours of Estoril.

The Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy is awarded by a jury at every FIM EWC in memory of the sporting spirit of Anthony Delhalle, the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team rider who passed away in March 2017.

