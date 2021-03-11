Moto Ain, the winners of the FIM Endurance World Cup these past two seasons, have moved up into the ranks of the big players in the EWC class. The Yamaha-mounted French team have also switched manufacturers and will go out on track on Dunlop tyres.

The privateer team managed by Pierre Chapuis have been regulars on the Superstock podium since joining the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2016. Italian rider Roberto Rolfo, the GP250 runner-up who also cut a dash in the Supersport world championship, and Switzerland’s Robin Mulhauser, a former Moto2 rider, claimed their second consecutive FIM Superstock World Cup last year.

Roberto Rolfo and Robin Mulhauser remain the mainstays of the ambitious team, who are heading into their first season in the EWC class. The third and equally accomplished Moto Ain rider is to be announced shortly.

Moto Ain’s choice of the Yamaha R1 remains unchanged, but the bike will be Dunlop-shod in 2021 to take on their first season in EWC.

Team manager Pierre Chapuis is making no secret of the squad’s ambitions. “We’re going in humbly because we have to get to grips with the category. But we managed 4th-place finishes overall last year with a stock bike, so we’re aiming to do at least as well as that. The goal is to get closer to the leaders. We’ve worked hard on the machine in terms of braking, the gearbox and the fuel tank shape. We’ve made all our own wheel fixing systems to save on costs. Most importantly, we’ve done kilometers and kilometers of testing to get to high-level performance as soon as possible.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

