Moto Ain back on track

Moto Ain got back in action on the Castellet circuit. The Yamaha-supported French team – last season’s FIM Endurance World Cup winners – are leading the Superstock class in 2020.

The training session on the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet was a chance for Moto Ain to get riding again. Roberto Rolfo, Robin Mulhauser and Hugo Clère rediscovered their feeling in the saddle of the Yamaha 96.

“It was a short training session,” says Moto Ain team manager Pierre Chapuis, “but I’m very satisfied with how it went. All three riders were quick to get back on their pace on the track, and they’re a very consistent line-up.”

Having claimed the Superstock class win at the Bol d’Or, as well as the 8 Hours of Sepang in December 2019, Moto Ain are once again targeting victory at the 24 Heures Motos at the end of August to claim the FIM Endurance World Cup for the second consecutive season.

