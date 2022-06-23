EWC title-winning Moto Ain delivered on its potential with seventh place in the 24H SPA EWC Motos earlier this month, a result that helped to banish the memories of its painful exit in the opening stages of the season-opening 24 Heures Motos in April when Bradley Smith was injured in a crash shortly following the traditional running start.

Following early technical issues that necessitated three unscheduled pit stops, the Yamaha-powered trio of Claudio Corti, Corentin Perolari and new recruit Isaac Vinales battle back from 35th place to secure its first FIM Endurance World Championship points of 2022.

Pierre Chapuis, the Moto Ain boss, said: “I’m happy [but] a little frustrated with the result. We had a complicated start to the race but Corentin, Claudio and Isaac [were] on the pace. Their lap times were one to two seconds behind the factory riders, but between a few tenths and several seconds faster than the other team riders, so we quickly moved up to the top 20, top 15, top 10.

“We had the pace to grab a podium. And that's what I want to remember. We have the potential to do better. We can still improve. I also want to salute the good attitude of the team in general, and, in particular, the rapid adaptation to endurance of Claudio and Isaac. If Corentin had already done a little endurance, Claudio and Isaac are new to this 24-hour non-stop format. You have to be fast but, above all, stay on your wheels. They understood this immediately.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

