Moto Ain celebrate World Cup victory

Moto Ain’s friends and backers were out in full force at team manager Pierre Chapuis’s dealership on Saturday evening to toast the triumph of their heroes at Oschersleben.

A motorcycle procession with Moto Ain’s Yamaha #96 (ridden by Roberto Rolfo) in the lead then wound its way to the town centre, where the team’s three riders Roberto Rolfo, Robin Mulhauser and Stefan Hill signed autographs.

A few surprise guests turned up to celebrate the victory of their Moto Ain friends – FIM Superbike championship rider Loris Baz, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team rider Etienne Masson and Junior Team LMS Suzuki rider Hugo Clère.