Moto Ain has new ambitions

After winning the 2018-2019 FIM Endurance World Cup by a whisker, Moto Ain are looking to shine brighter this season with a rejigged rider line-up. Hugo Clère has joined Roberto Rolfo and Robin Mulhauser to ride the Yamaha #96.

After riding for Junior Team Suzuki LMS over the past two seasons, Hugo Clère is Moto Ain’s new permanently contracted rider on the Superstock Yamaha. The Frenchman will partner the team’s two mainstays, Italian rider Roberto Rolfo and Swiss rider Robin Mulhauser. British racer Stefan Hill will be Moto Ain’s fourth rider at the Bol d’Or.

Pierre Chapuis, the Moto Ain team manager, hopes for a second and more flamboyant FIM Superstock World Cup win than least season. “We’ll have to get things exactly right at the Bol d’Or for starters,” he says. Last year, Moto Ain were forced to withdraw because of a mechanical issue less than three hours into the race at Le Castellet.

“We’re also targeting a more spectacular Superstock win,” says Chapuis. Last season, Moto Ain won by a razor-thin margin at Oschersleben. Totalling the same number of points as GERT56, Moto Ain took the FIM Endurance World Cup by dint of a better race result. Their 4th-place finish at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben netted them the overall win.

Following that season finish just short of the podium, Pierre Chapuis has another ambition. “We’re also aiming for a podium finish in one race.”

