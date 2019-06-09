Moto Ain on track for World Cup win

In 7th place 3 hours from the finish, with their main rivals currently out of the points, Moto Ain stand a very good chance of winning the FIM Endurance World Cup.

The Superstock class is in the spotlight at Oschersleben. The race here in Germany is the final. GERT56 by GS Yuasa, who started out as standings leader, appeared to have lost any chance of winning after running out of fuel, but have begun a climb back up.

Another of the favourites, Junior Team LMS Suzuki, led the Superstock class for a lengthy spell, but a crash followed by a technical issue saw them dropping to beyond 20th, out of the points.

Moto Ain have pulled off the best performance so far. Roberto Rolfo, Robin Mulhauser and Stefan Hill have got the Yamaha #96 into the Top 10.

Three hours from the finish, Moto Ain are 7th: a position that would enable them to win the 2018-2019 FIM Endurance World Cup this evening in Germany.

Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers have likewise been running a flawless race from the start in the Superstock class. Five hours into the race, they are lapping in 9th place ahead of Wójcik Racing Team 2 and BMRT 3D Maccio Racing, another contender for the World Cup win – provided they beat Moto Ain to the finish line of the 8 Hours of Oschersleben.

Watch this space for the outcome of this thriller of a race at 9pm.

8 Hours of Oschersleben - Ranking after 5 h

