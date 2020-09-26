Moto Ain are in the Top 10, and well placed to claim their 2nd FIM Superstock Endurance World Cup.

In 10th place – and the first Superstock – on the starting grid of the 12 Hours of Estoril, Moto Ain are lapping in 8th place 3 hours into the race. The French team have every chance of claiming not just the win in class, but also the 2019-2020 FIM Superstock World Cup on the heels of their Cup win last season.

FIM EWC YART Yamaha in the lead at Estoril 2 HOURS AGO

Michelin-shod Yamaha team Moto Ain have a 52-point lead over No Limits Motor Team, their only rival for the World Cup. The Italian team have however fallen back after a crash soon after the start of the race.

For now, Wójcik Racing Team 2 and Aviobike round off the Superstock podium. JMA Motos Action Bike are currently fourth ahead of No Limits Motor Team.

But there are 9 hours of the race to go in the FIM EWC final in Portugal.

FIM EWC Earlier start for 12 Hours of Estoril A DAY AGO