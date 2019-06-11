Moto Ain win EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy

Moto Ain made a clean sweep in Germany, claiming the €4,000 prize for the winner of the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy, the Superstock win and the FIM Endurance World Cup. Moto Ain came in ahead of Wójcik Racing Team 2 and BMRT 3D Maccio Racing. The EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy offered a total purse of €20,000 to the 10 fastest Dunlop-shod privateers in this race.

Moto Ain ran their finest race of the season in Germany. Having finished 4th overall and 1st in the Superstock class in the saddle of Moto Ain’s Yamaha, Roberto Rolfo, Robin Mulhauser and Stefan Hill won Moto Ain the FIM Endurance World Cup as well as the €4,000 cash prize awarded to the winner of the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy. Polish squad Wójcik Racing Team 2 (Marek Szkopek, Kamil Krzemien and Philipp Steinmayr), who finished 6th, took home the €3,000 prize paid out to the Dunlop Trophy runner-up in 8-hour races.

BMRT 3D Maccio Racing rounded off the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy podium thanks to their riders Anthony Loiseau, Jonathan Hardt and Jimmy Maccio, winning the €2,700 prize awarded to the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy’s second runner-up.

Seven other privateer teams using Dunlop tyres received prize money at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben, with payouts ranging from €2,300 down to €500 for the team ranked 10th in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy.

Renewed for the 4th consecutive season by FIM EWC promoter Eurosport Events, the organizers of individual FIM EWC races, and tyre manufacturer Dunlop, the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy gives backing to Dunlop-shod privateer teams that do not benefit from direct support from a constructor.

8 Hours of Oschersleben 2019 – EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy rankings

CL N° TEAMS NAT BIKE MODEL CAT PRIZES 1 96 Moto Ain FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 4 000 € 2 777 Wójcik Racing Team 2 POL Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 3 000 € 3 24 BMRT 3D Maccio Racing FRA Kawasaki ZX-10R SST 2 700 € 4 18 Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers FRA Kawasaki ZX-10R SST 2 300 € 5 34 JMA Motos Action Bike FRA Suzuki GSX-R 1000 SST 2 000 € 6 77 Wójcik Racing Team POL Yamaha YZF-R1 EWC 1 750 € 7 156 Players FRA Kawasaki ZX-10R SST 1 500 € 8 22 Team 202 FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 1 250 € 9 91 Energie Endurance 91 FRA Kawasaki ZX-10R SST 1 000 € 10 17 Aprilia Grebenstein GER Aprilia RSV4 100 RF EWC 500 € 11 31 British Endurance RT GBR Suzuki GSX-R 1000 SST / 12 12 LCR Endurance FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST /

