FIM Endurance World Championship partner Webike Japan, the largest e-commerce website for motorcycle parts and accessories, handed out the very first Webike Pitstop Award comprising a cash prize of €10,000 to Moto Ain.

Webike became an FIM EWC partner at the start of the 2019-2020 season. For this specialist supplier of parts for both Japanese and European motorcycles, the pit stop is a critical moment of an endurance race, drawing on the firm’s environment and products.

This is the reason why, at the end of each season, Webike will reward a team for completing efficient pit stops and for showing grit and combativeness.

This season, the Webike Pitstop Award was handed out to Moto Ain at the end of the 12 Hours of Estoril, the 2019-2020 FIM EWC final. The winners of the FIM Superstock World Cup for the second year in a row, the French Yamaha-mounted team never gave up. Moto Ain received the first-ever Webike Pitstop Award of the championship’s history, together with a cash reward of €10,000.

Webike and FIM EWC promoter Eurosport Events also renewed their partnership agreement for the 2012 season. A flourishing international company, Webike recently celebrated 20 years in business.

