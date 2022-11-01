Gregg Black said the opportunity to test a Team Suzuki Ecstar GSX-RR MotoGP bike in Japan recently was a dream come true.

The 34-year-old, who helped Yoshimura SERT Motul finish runner-up in the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, was invited to test at Mobility Resort Motegi, venue of the Japanese MotoGP round, last month.

Following the test, UK-born Frenchman Black wrote on Facebook: “Testing MotoGP, every rider’s dream. Thanks to the whole Suzuki MotoGP team as well as my team Yoshimura SERT Motul for giving me this opportunity on Motegi circuit, just amazing bike.”

Photo: Facebook.com/GreggBlackOfficial

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

