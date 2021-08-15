Nathalie Maillet passed away on Saturday night in Belgium. She had orchestrated the return of the endurance world championship to the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Nathalie Maillet passed away in tragic circumstances at her home.

For the past 5 years, Nathalie Maillet, who trained as an architect and was a great fan of motorsport, had worked on the refurbishment of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. She was preparing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the circuit and had just launched the final phase of work towards FIM/FIA homologation of the Belgian track.

FIM EWC YART Yamaha in the points in World Superbike at Most 10/08/2021 AT 07:01

As a result of her determination, in June 2022 the circuit will host the return of the FIM endurance world championship with the 24 Heures Spa Motos.

All of us here at Eurosport Events share in the sorrow of her near and dear ones and of the team at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC EWC meets Superbike 04/08/2021 AT 06:16