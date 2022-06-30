Hopes of another FIM Endurance World Cup podium for National Motos Honda were lost when the #55 bike was forced out of the 24H SPA EWC Motos.

The stalwart French team, which placed third in class in the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans, was in the fight for first in the Superstock category when it retired after a stone damaged the Honda’s radiator and caused the engine to overheat.

Despite the setback, National Motos Hondas is remaining positive ahead of the season-deciding Bol d’Or in September, posting on Facebook: “Endurance is a beautiful discipline but that's the race and we will be at the Bol d’Or to come back stronger.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

